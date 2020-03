March 25 (Reuters) - Sats ASA:

* UPDATE #3 ON TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CLUBS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SATS IS ADVISED TO STAY CLOSED BY GOVERNMENTS IN NORWAY, DENMARK, AND FINLAND

* THESE RECOMMENDATIONS ARE VALID UNTIL 13 APRIL

* MEMBER FEE MODELS FOR EXTENDED PERIOD IS NOT YET CONCLUDED

* SATS WILL THEREFORE, WITH SUPPORT FROM PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY IN SWEDEN, OPEN ACCORDING TO PLAN ON 26 MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)