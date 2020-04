BRIEF-SATS Ltd Expects To Record A Material Decline In Profit For Q4

April 30 (Reuters) - SATS Ltd:

* SATS LTD - EXPECTED TO RECORD A MATERIAL DECLINE IN PROFIT FOR Q4 OF FY 2020

* SATS LTD- ANTICIPATES THAT ITS PROFIT FOR Q4 WILL DECLINE BY ABOUT 60% TO 70%

* SATS LTD - PANDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT SATS THROUGH FINANCIAL YEAR

* SATS LTD- SEES BE A LOSS OF S$50 MILLION TO S$70 MILLION FOR QUARTER

* SATS LTD - REMAINS IN A POSITIVE NET CASH POSITION

* SATS LTD- ANTICIPATES DECLINE IN PROFIT FOR Q4 WILL RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF UP TO 25% PROFIT FOR FULL FY

* SATS - AVIATION VOLUMES FOR CO HAVE CONTINUED TO DROP SHARPLY, SEES Q4 PROFIT TO DECLINE BY 60% TO 70%