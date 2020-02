Feb 13 (Reuters) - SATS Ltd:

* Q3 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$59.3 MILLION VERSUS S$68.9 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE S$545.6 MILLION VERSUS S$464.0 MILLION

* DEPENDING ON DURATION OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC, THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENTIAL IMPACT ON SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF CO