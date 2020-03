BRIEF-SATS Updates On Outlook Amid COVID-19 Spread

March 9 (Reuters) - SATS Ltd:

* UPDATES OUTLOOK AMID COVID-19 SPREAD

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES TAKE PAY CUTS OF UP TO 15%

* EXPECT THIS REDUCTION TO SUBSTANTIALLY AND ADVERSELY AFFECT PROFITABILITY FOR QUARTER AND FULL YEAR

* RAPID SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS TO EUROPE AND AMERICA OVER PAST WEEKS HAS LED TO REDUCTION IN REVENUE FOR SATS ACROSS ALL MARKETS

* RETROACTIVELY FROM 1 MARCH 2020, PRESIDENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL RECEIVE 15% PAY CUT

* RETROACTIVELY FROM 1 MARCH EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS WILL RECEIVE A 12% PAY CUT

* RETROACTIVELY FROM 1 MARCH 2020 VICE PRESIDENTS WILL RECEIVE 10% PAY CUT

* EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2020, ALL MANAGERS TO ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENTS WILL ALSO TAKE A 5% PAY CUT