June 1 (Reuters) - Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SATSUMA COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN PIVOTAL PHASE 3 EMERGE TRIAL OF STS101 FOR ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE

