March 10 (Reuters) - Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.62

* ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE TOPLINE DATA IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 FROM PHASE 3 EMERGE™ EFFICACY TRIAL EVALUATING STS101

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $117.9 MILLION AT END OF 2019