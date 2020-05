May 12 (Reuters) - Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.68

* WELL-CAPITALIZED WITH CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $104.1 MILLION AT END OF Q1 2020

* NET LOSS FOR Q1 2020 WAS $11.8 MILLION, OR $0.68 PER COMMON SHARE