May 14 (Reuters) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc:

* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ANNOUNCES $3,500,000 BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT LED BY CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.

* SATURN OIL & GAS - ENGAGED CANACCORD TO LEAD PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF A MINIMUM 29.2 MILLION SHARE UNITS AT $0.12/UNIT FOR ABOUT $3.5 MILLION TO ABOUT $5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: