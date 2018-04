April 19 (Reuters) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc:

* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. INCREASES LAND POSITION AND CLOSES POOLING AGREEMENT

* SATURN OIL & GAS INC - COMPANY WAS SUCCESSFUL BIDDER ON TWO SECTIONS OF LAND IN RECENT SASKATCHEWAN CROWN LAND SALE

* SATURN OIL & GAS INC - COMPANY HAS ALSO CLOSED A POOLING AGREEMENT WITH A MAJOR VIKING PRODUCER TO DEVELOP ITS WHITESIDE PROPERTY