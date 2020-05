May 21 (Reuters) - THE MINISTRY OF INVESTMENT OF SAUDI ARABIA :

* 348 NEW INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES WERE GRANTED INVESTOR LICENSES DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* THIS MARKS A 19% ANNUAL INCREASE COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2019, AND A 20% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER INCREASE FROM THE FINAL THREE MONTHS OF 2019

* Q1 2020 FIGURES INDICATE THAT GLOBAL INVESTORS REMAIN POSITIVE ABOUT THE LONG-TERM POTENTIAL OF THE KINGDOM AS AN INVESTMENT DESTINATION AS ECONOMIES TRANSITION TO POST-COVID-19 CONDITIONS