May 5 (Reuters) - SAUDI ARABIAN COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY:

* RENEWS VEHICLES INSUARNCE CONTRACT WITH AL RAJHI BANK

* TO PROVIDE INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR VEHICLES SOLD BY AL RAJHI BANK UNDER ITS FINANCIAL LEASING SCHEME

* CONTRACT PERIOD ONE YEAR

* EXPECTS ANNUAL PREMIUMS FROM CONTRACT OVER 5% OF REVENUES