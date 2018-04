April 4 (Reuters) - Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia:

* SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND’S DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC

* DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT ENTERTAINMENT, AMC EXPECT TO OPEN 30-40 CINEMAS IN ABOUT 15 SAUDI CITIES OVER NEXT 5 YRS

* UNIT WITH AMC EXPECTS TO OPEN 50-100 CINEMAS IN ABOUT 25 SAUDI ARABIAN CITIES BY 2030