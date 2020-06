June 8 (Reuters) - WAHED INC:

* WAHED HAS CLOSED $25 MILLION INVESTMENT ROUND LED BY SAUDI ARAMCO ENTREPRENEURSHIP VENTURES, A VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT ARM OF SAUDI ARAMCO

* ROUND INCLUDED PARTICIPATION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS BECO AND CUEBALL CAPITAL, AS WELL AS DUBAI CULTIV8, AND RASAMEE

* FUNDS WILL BE USED TO FUEL COMPANY’S AMBITIOUS GLOBAL EXPANSION,NAMELY IN DEVELOPING COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY IN KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA