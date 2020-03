March 1 (Reuters) - SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 70% MAJORITY STAKE IN SABIC RECEIVES UNCONDITIONAL CLEARANCE FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION HAS NOW RECEIVED UNCONDITIONAL CLEARANCE IN ALL JURISDICTIONS

* CLOSING OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REMAINING CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS CONTAINED IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT