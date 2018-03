March 29 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* SAUDI ARAMCO SELECTS JACOBS FOR ZULUF FIELD DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* JACOBS ENGINEERING - SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: