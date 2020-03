March 26 (Reuters) - SAUDI CHEMICAL COMPANY:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 32.9 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 114.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 2.95 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.95 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* STOPPED CAPITALIZATION OF COSTS OF TWO PRODUCTION LINES OF A SUBSIDIARY DURING YEAR

* FY SAW INCREASE IN SELLING & MARKETING AND GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES