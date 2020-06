June 7 (Reuters) - SAUDI CHEMICAL COMPANY:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 37.97 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 39.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY SALES 799.58 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 840.16 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN SALES AND INCREASE IN PROVISION OF TRADE RECEIVABLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: