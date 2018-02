Feb 11 (Reuters) - SAUDI COMPANY FOR HARDWARE:

* FY ESTIMATED NET PROFIT ‍​134.9 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 129 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY ESTIMATED SALES AND REVENUE 1.46 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.32‍​ BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: