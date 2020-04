April 21 (Reuters) - SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY:

* ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF DIVIDEND WAIVER ON PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND’S SHARES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019

* DIVIDEND WAIVER WAS GIVEN ON PIF SHARES IN SEC THAT REPRESENTS 74.31 % TOTAL SHARES

* DIVIDEND WAIVER COMES IN LINE TO ACHIEVE AIMED GOALS OF RESTRUCTURING ELECTRICITY SECTOR AND SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: