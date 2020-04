April 16 (Reuters) - SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY SJSC :

* THERE WILL BE NO FINANCIAL IMPACT ON NET INCOME DURING YEAR DUE TO 30% DISCOUNT ON ELECTRICITY BILL FOR 2 MONTHS

* THERE WILL BE NO IMPACT ON NET INCOME DURING YEAR DUE TO DELAY IN ELECTRICITY BILLS PAYMENT OF 50% FOR 3 MONTHS

* ANY DECREASE IN REVENUE WILL BE COMPENSATED BY SIMILAR REDUCTION IN OPERATING COSTS REPRESENTING VALUE OF GOVERNMENT FEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: