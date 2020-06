BRIEF-Saudi Enaya Qtrly Pre-Zakat Loss Narrows

June 8 (Reuters) - SAUDI ENAYA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY SJSC:

* QTRLY NET LOSS BEFORE ZAKAT 10.3 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 17.6 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 530,000 RIYALS VERSUS 1.9 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 61 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 25.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW IMPROVEMENT IN NET UNDERWRITING RESULT BY SR 5,553K

* QUARTER SAW REVERSAL IN PROVISION FOR DOUBFUL DEBTS OF SR 4,438K