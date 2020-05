May 3 (Reuters) - SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE:

* IN APRIL, FOREIGNERS BOUGHT 1.58 BILLION RIYALS OF STOCKS ON A NET BASIS

* IN APRIL, FOREIGNERS BOUGHT 9.17 BILLION RIYALS OF STOCKS

* IN APRIL , FOREIGNERS SOLD 7.59 BILLION RIYALS OF STOCKS

* IN APRIL, SAUDI INSTITUTIONS SOLD 1.14 BILLION RIYALS OF STOCKS ON A NET BASIS

* IN APRIL, SAUDI INSTITUTIONS BOUGHT 7.84 BILLION RIYALS OF STOCK

* IN APRIL, SAUDI INSTITUTIONS SOLD 8.98 BILLION RIYALS OF STOCKS Source: (bit.ly/2YEYNnZ)