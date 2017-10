Aug 8 (Reuters) - SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL CO:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH SAUDI‘S NCB TO RESTRUCTURE OUTSTANDING LOAN AND TO OBTAIN ADDITONAL CREDIT FACILITIES

* FINANCIAL AGREEMENT OF $1.20 BILLION TO PAY BACK EARLIER LOAN FROM SAUDI‘S NCB

* ADDITIONAL FACILITY OF $150 MILLION IS TO FINANCE EXISTING EXPANSION PROJECTS

* ISLAMIC CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NCB IS SUPPORTED AND GUARANTEED BY SAUDI‘S SABIC

* FIVE-YEAR FACILITY TO MATURE ON AUG 16, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: