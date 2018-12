BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Signs MoU with With Clariant International

Dec 20 (Reuters) - SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL CO SJSC :

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL AG

* MOU SETS OUT MAIN PRINCIPLES OF COOPERATION BETWEEN TWO PARTIES IN EVALUATING FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

* JV OWNS PLANT WITHIN CO’S COMPLEX IN JUBAIL INDUSTRIAL CITY FOR MANUFACTURING ALKOXYLATES

* MANUFACTURING OF ALKOXYLATES WITH A PRODUCTION CAPACITY 120 KTA, UTILIZING THE MATERIALS PRODUCED BY THE SAUDI KAYAN

* MOU DURATION TWO YEARS FROM SIGNING DATE OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU), ENDS ON 19 DEC 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: