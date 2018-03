March 27 (Reuters) - SAUDI MARKETING COMPANY:

* SAYS RECEIVES PURCHASE OFFER FROM CHAIRMAN AZEM FAYEZ KHALID AL ASWAD FOR CO’S ENTIRE STAKE IN SAUDI MARKETING AND TRADING HOLDING SAL

* SAYS PURCHASE OFFER FOR UNIT TO BE AT NET BOOK VALUE OF 115.9 MILLION RIYALS OR MARKET VALUE WHICHEVER IS HIGHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: