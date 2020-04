April 13 (Reuters) - SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY:

* UPDATES ON MOU WITH VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE THE GROUP’S SHAREHOLDING IN VODAFONE EGYPT

* SAYS DUE TO LOGISTICAL CHALLENGES CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PARTIES NEED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE PROCESSES RELATED TO TRANSACTION

* SAYS PARTIES AGREED TO EXTEND THE MOU FOR 90 DAYS

* SAYS PARTIES WILL BE WORKING TO PROGRESS TRANSACTION AS SET OUT IN THE MOU DURING THIS PERIOD