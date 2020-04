April 21 (Reuters) - SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY:

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 2.91 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.75 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES 13.94 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 13.39 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SAW INCREASE IN OPERATING EXPENSES BY SAR 564 MILLION

* CURRENTLY CONDUCTING A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON POTENTIAL EFFECTS ON BUSINESS IN EVENT OF CORONA PANDEMIC CONTINUES Source:(bit.ly/3arqRgG)