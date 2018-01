Jan 25 (Reuters) - SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 2.65 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.08 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE FROM SERVICES 12.49 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 13.01 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 1 RIYALS PER SHARE FOR Q4 2017‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2nbi0sM)

