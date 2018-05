May 6 (Reuters) - SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY:

* UPDATES ON MOU SIGNED WITH SAUDI ARABIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION AND GENERAL SPORT AUTHORITY

* SAYS DISCUSSION WITH SAUDI ARABIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION AND GENERAL SPORT AUTHORITY IS STILL ONGOING TO COMPLETE DRAFTING AND REVIEW OF AGREEMENTS

* DURATION OF MOU HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL PERIOD TILL JULY 01, CAN BE EXTENDED BY AGREEMENT OF ALL PARTIES UNTIL FINAL AGREEMENT IS REACHED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: