March 16 (Reuters) - AL ALAMIYA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO :

* FY NET PROFIT BEFORE ZAKAT 23.7 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 31.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 9.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 219.9 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 293.5 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW LOWER NET PREMIUMS EARNED AND HIGHER NET CLAIMS INCURRED Source: (bit.ly/2TRqQO2)