June 11 (Reuters) - AL ALAMIYA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 2.3 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET PROFIT BEFORE ZAKAT 3.4 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 7.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 52.1 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 71.5 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW LOWER REVERSAL FOR DOUBTFUL DEBTS

* QTRLY ATTRIBUTABLE NET INCOME AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 1.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 5.5 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO