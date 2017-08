BRIEF-Saudi's Al Andalus signs REIT fund sale agreement with NCB Capital

Aug 2 (Reuters) - AL ANDALUS PROPERTY CO:

* SIGNS SALE AGREEMENT WITH NCB CAPITAL ON REIT FUND, UNDER DEAL CO TO SELL ANDALUS MALL CENTER , STAYBRIDGE SUITES ANDALUS MALL TO REIT FUND

* SAYS VALUE OF ASSETS TO BE SOLD TO REIT FUND AMOUNTS TO 1.35 BILLION RIYALS

* SAYS 70 PERCENT OF SALE VALUE REPRESNTS CO'S OWNERSHIP IN REIT FUND UNITS, REMAINING 30 PERCENT TO BE PAID IN CASH TO CO

* SAYS EXPECTS CAPITAL GAIN OF AROUND 225 MILLION RIYALS FROM DEAL