March 10 (Reuters) - AL HAMMADI COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 93 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 89.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 974.1 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 893.6 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW INCREASE IN NUMBERS OF OUTPATIENT VISITS AND INPATIENT ADMISSIONS