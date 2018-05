May 2 (Reuters) - AL HAMMADI COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 30.9 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 28 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 200.7 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 180.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: