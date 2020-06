June 18 (Reuters) - AL HAMMADI COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 24.94 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 24.17 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AL HAMMADI CO FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT - QTRLY SALES 206.69 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 229.68 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN FINANCE COSTS DUE TO LOWER LENDING COST