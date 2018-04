April 30 (Reuters) - AL HAMMADI COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT:

* AWARDS 347 MILLION RIYALS CONTRACT TO UNIT PHARMA SERVE FOR A PERIOD OF 24 MONTHS

* CONTRACT IS FOR MAIN UNIFIED PROCUREMENT TENDER FOR VACCINES TO ALL PARTICIPATING GOVERNMENT HEALTH AUTHORITIES FOR YEAR 2018

* SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO START IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2018