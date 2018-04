April 22 (Reuters) - AL HAMMADI COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT:

* SIGNS MOU WITH SUDAIR PHARMA COMPANY FOR ACQUISITION OF EQUITY STAKE

* TERM OF MOU IS TWO MONTHS FROM DATE OF SIGNING MOU APRIL 21, 2018 AND WILL END ON JUNE 20, 2018

* THE ACQUISITION IS IN LINE WITH AL HAMMADI’S GROWTH PLANS AND THE KINGDOM VISION 2030 TO NATIONALIZE ADVANCED INDUSTRIES AND TECHNOLOGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: