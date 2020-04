April 9 (Reuters) - AL KHALEEJ TRAINING AND EDUCATION COMPANY SJSC:

* ANNOUNCES EXTENT OF BUSINESS AFFECTED BY PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES CONTROL COVID-19 VIRUS

* CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE AMOUNT OF SUBSIDY CO WILL GET FROM GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT PRIVATE

* NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM GOVERNMENT DECISIONS Source: (bit.ly/2y3KcH3) Further company coverage: