BRIEF-Saudi's Al Tayyar Board Approves Strategic Transformation Plan

Dec 13 (Reuters) - AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY :

* BOARD APPROVES STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN

* STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN AIMED AT IMPROVING EFFICIENCY OF COMPANY‘S BUSINESS AND ENHANCING VALUE OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS IN LONG TERM

* SEEKING TO RAISE TOTAL VALUE FROM RESERVATIONS THROUGH ELECTRONIC PLATFORMS TO 3.75 BILLION RIYALS BY 2020

* PLANS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF NEW PRODUCTS SUCH AS INSURANCE AND HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES

* UNDER NEW TRANSFORMATION PLAN, CO'S ACTIVITIES TO BE ORGANIZED INTO 4 MAIN BUSINESS SECTORS TRAVEL, HOTELS, SUPPORTING BUSINESS, INVESTMENTS