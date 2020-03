BRIEF-Saudi's Alahli Takaful FY Pre-Zakat Profit Rises

March 11 (Reuters) - ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY SJSC:

* FY NET PROFIT BEFORE ZAKAT 13.7 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 10.4 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 11.4 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 4.5 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 238.8 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 338.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW DECLINE IN TOTAL OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES BY 38.24%

* NET INCURRED CLAIMS FOR CURRENT YEAR WERE DECREASED BY 47.49%