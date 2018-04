April 26 (Reuters) - ALINMA BANK:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 582 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 421 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, LOAN AND ADVANCES STAND AT 78.82 BILLION RIYALS, UP 7.17 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END-MARCH 2018, CUSTOMER DEPOSIT STAND AT 89.34 BILLION RIYALS, UP 9.69 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR