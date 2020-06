BRIEF-Saudi's Allied Cooperative Insurance Group Qtrly Pre-Zakat Profit Rises

June 16 (Reuters) - ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE GROUP :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT BEFORE ZAKAT 2.9 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 637,000 RIYALS VERSUS 684,000 RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 134 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 144.4 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE IN REINSURANCE COMMISSION EARNED BY 22%

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE IN OTHER UNDERWRITING INCOME BY 129%

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES BY 5 %

* QUARTER SAW RELEASE DOUBTFUL DEBTS PROVISION IN AMOUNT SR 6,491 THOUSANDS