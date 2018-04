BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai Acquires Controlling Stake In Pure Breed

April 3 (Reuters) - ALMARAI CO SJSC:

* ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A CONTROLLING STAKE IN PURE BREED

* SAYS ACQUISITION OF 14 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF PURE BREED COMPANY FROM VARIOUS SHAREHOLDERS IS FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF SAR 20.3 MILLION,

* SAYS NOW CONTROLS 55.9 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF PURE BREED

* SAYS TRANSACTION WAS FULLY FINANCED FROM ALMARAIS OPERATING CASH FLOW

* SAYS CO WILL BE CONSOLIDATING, WITHIN ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, PURE BREED RESULTS FROM Q2, 2018