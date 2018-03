March 29 (Reuters) - ALMARAI CO:

* ANNOUNCES FULL REPAYMENT OF ITS SECOND SUKUK Q1 SERIES III FOR AN AMOUNT OF 513 MILLION RIYALS‍​

* REPAYMENT HAS BEEN FINANCED MOSTLY BY OPERATING CASH FLOW OF COMPANY AS WELL AS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES