Jan 21 (Reuters) - ALMARAI CO SJSC:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 513 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 536‍​ MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE 3.42 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 3.51 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* DECLINE OF 2.6 PERCENT IN Q4 REVENUE MAINLY DUE TO LOSS OF SALES IN GCC AND EXPORT COUNTRIES