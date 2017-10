Oct 1 (Reuters) - ALMARAI CO SJSC:

* CALLS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON OCT 8 TO VOTE ON INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL TO 10 BILLION RIYALS FROM 8 BILLION RIYALS

* SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE THROUGH DISTRIBUTION OF ONE BONUS SHARE FOR EACH OUTSTANDING 4 SHARES