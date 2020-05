BRIEF-Saudi's Astra Industrial Group Q1 Profit Rises

May 3 (Reuters) - ASTRA INDUSTRIAL GROUP SJSC:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 34.1 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 8.9 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NSALES 509.5 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 470.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE IN SALES OF PHARMACEUTICALS SECTOR

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE IN SALES OF SPECIALTY CHEMICAL SECTOR

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN FINANCIAL CHARGES IN ALL SEGMENT

* QUARTER SAW NON-RECURRING REVERSAL OF PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSETS EXPENSE IN POWER AND STEEL SECTOR