Jan 7 (Reuters) - NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA :

* UNIT BAHRI DRY BULK SIGNS 360 MILLION RIYALS ISLAMIC CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK ALBILAD‍​

* SAYS CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO FINANCE 80 PERCENT COST OF BUILDING FOUR BULK CARRIERS WITH HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES