March 30 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY:

* APPROVES AMENDMENT OF BUSINESS PROFILE OF EFG-HERMES-KSA CO

* AMENDMENT BY CANCELLING ACTIVITIES INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT, DISCRETIONARY PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT OF EFG-HERMES-KSA

* EFG-HERMES-KSA AUTHORIZED TO CONDUCT DEALING AS PRINCIPAL, DEALING AS AGENT, DEALING AS AN UNDERWRITER, ARRANGING, ADVISING, CUSTODY ACTIVITIES Source: (bit.ly/3dExZcj)