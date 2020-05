May 17 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY -

* APPROVES AMENDMENT OF BUSINESS PROFILE OF IMPACT CAPITAL CO BY CANCELLING ACTIVITY OF ADVISING

* AUTHORIZES IMPACT CAPITAL TO CONDUCT MANAGING PRIVATE NON-REAL-ESTATE INVESTMENT FUNDS

* AUTHORIZES IMPACT CAPITAL TO MANAGE SOPHISTICATED INVESTOR PORTFOLIOS, AND ARRANGING ACTIVITIES Source: (bit.ly/2LCsu17)